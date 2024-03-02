Garcia scores 17 in McNeese’s 83-62 victory over Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored 17 points as McNeese beat Nicholls 83-62 on Saturday night. Garcia had…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored 17 points as McNeese beat Nicholls 83-62 on Saturday night.

Garcia had five rebounds for the Cowboys (26-3, 15-1 Southland Conference). Shahada Wells scored 16 points while going 5 of 13 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. DJ Richards shot 5 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Cowboys.

Diante Smith led the way for the Colonels (16-13, 11-5) with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jamal West added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for Nicholls. In addition, Robert Brown III had six points.

