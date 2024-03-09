Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Northwestern Wildcats

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dawson Garcia and Minnesota visit Boo Buie and Northwestern on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 14-2 at home. Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Buie averaging 5.1.

The Golden Gophers are 9-10 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is third in the Big Ten with 17.5 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 7.4.

Northwestern averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.9 more points per game (76.0) than Northwestern gives up (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Christie is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 11.8 points. Garcia is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

