Garcia and Minnesota defeat Butler 73-72 in NIT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 25 points and Elijah Hawkins made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left as the Golden Gophers defeated Butler 73-72 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Garcia went 11 of 19 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Golden Gophers (19-14). Hawkins added 11 points, six rebounds, 15 assists and three steals. Pharrel Payne had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Jahmyl Telfort led the way for the Bulldogs (18-15) with 25 points and six rebounds. Butler also got 13 points and four steals from Posh Alexander. DJ Davis finished with 13 points and seven assists.

Payne scored 10 points in the first half and Minnesota went into halftime trailing 38-36. Garcia put up 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

