Gambrell scores 21, Alcorn State wins 73-65 over Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell had 21 points in Alcorn State’s 73-65 win against Prairie View A&M on…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell had 21 points in Alcorn State’s 73-65 win against Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Gambrell also added five rebounds for the Braves (11-17, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dekedran Thorn scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Byron Joshua was 3 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Braves.

The Panthers (10-19, 5-11) were led in scoring by Brian Myles, who finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Javontae Hopkins added 18 points and three blocks for Prairie View A&M. Kevin McGaskey also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.