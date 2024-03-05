Fresno State visits Toppin and New Mexico

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after JT Toppin scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 89-79 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos have gone 12-3 in home games. New Mexico is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 4-12 in MWC play. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 8.2.

New Mexico scores 82.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 72.9 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 68.1 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 71.7 New Mexico allows to opponents.

The Lobos and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Xavier Dusell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

