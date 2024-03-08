Fresno State hosts Wenzel and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (14-16, 7-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 4-13 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (14-16, 7-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 4-13 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Fresno State after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 74-63 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 5.8.

The Cowboys are 7-10 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 6-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fresno State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 72.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 73.1 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sam Griffin is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys. Wenzel is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

