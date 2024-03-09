Fresno State hosts Wenzel and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (14-16, 7-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 4-13 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (14-16, 7-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-19, 4-13 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Fresno State after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 74-63 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-8 in home games. Fresno State is 5-19 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cowboys have gone 7-10 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 2.4.

Fresno State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 72.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 73.1 Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.3 points and six assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sam Griffin is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys. Wenzel is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

