French leads UAPB against Jackson State after 21-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-16, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-16, 9-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Jackson State after Joe French scored 21 points in UAPB’s 78-69 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 4-2 in home games. Jackson State has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Lions are 8-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 24th in college basketball averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from downtown. Rashad Williams leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

Jackson State scores 71.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 80.8 UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Jackson State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 17.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

