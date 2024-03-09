French leads UAPB against Alcorn State after 28-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-17, 8-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-17, 12-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-17, 8-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-17, 12-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Alcorn State after Joe French scored 28 points in UAPB’s 89-84 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 6-3 in home games. Alcorn State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions are 8-9 against conference opponents. UAPB averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Trejon Ware with 3.1.

Alcorn State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rashad Williams is averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Lions. French is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

