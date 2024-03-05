Freeman leads Akron against Eastern Michigan after 22-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-17, 5-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (21-8, 13-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-17, 5-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (21-8, 13-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -20.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Enrique Freeman scored 22 points in Akron’s 80-73 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Zips are 13-0 in home games. Akron leads the MAC in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Eagles are 5-11 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan allows 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Akron averages 74.9 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.3 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Hunter averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Freeman is averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Akron.

Arne Osojnik averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

