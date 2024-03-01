Freeman and Milwaukee host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-14, 11-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-14, 11-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 75-70 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Panthers are 10-4 in home games. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 5.3.

The Phoenix are 13-6 in conference matchups. Green Bay scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Milwaukee averages 78.5 points, 11.1 more per game than the 67.4 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Panthers.

Foster Wonders is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 7.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.