Forte and the Northwestern State Demons take on conference foe Texas A&M-Commerce

Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 7-10 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-19, 5-12 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 7-10 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-19, 5-12 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce faces Northwestern State in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Lions are 7-7 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by three points per game.

The Demons are 7-10 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommie Lewis is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals. Kalen Williams is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Wilson is averaging 7.9 points for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.