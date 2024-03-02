Fordham visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Brown’s 21-point game

Fordham Rams (12-16, 6-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-11, 7-8 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fordham Rams (12-16, 6-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-11, 7-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Fordham Rams after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-69 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Hawks are 12-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 6-9 in conference play. Fordham is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Kyle Rose averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Will Richardson is shooting 36.5% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

