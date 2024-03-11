Fordham Rams and Davidson Wildcats meet in A-10 Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (15-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Davidson Wildcats (15-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Davidson in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 6-12, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Fordham allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-13 against A-10 teams. Davidson averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 70.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 72.8 Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rose is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bobby Durkin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Connor Kochera is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

