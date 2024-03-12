Fordham faces Davidson in A-10 Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (15-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (15-16, 5-13 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham and Davidson square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams are 6-12 against A-10 opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Fordham is second in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Abdou Tsimbila leads the Rams with 6.3 boards.

The Wildcats are 5-13 against A-10 opponents.

Fordham is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 70.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 72.8 Fordham gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

