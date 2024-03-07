Forbes leads Tulane against Wichita State after 24-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (13-17, 5-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-16, 4-13 AAC) New Orleans; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (13-17, 5-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-16, 4-13 AAC)

New Orleans; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on Wichita State after Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points in Tulane’s 85-72 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 10-6 on their home court. Tulane scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Shockers are 5-12 in conference matchups. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 6.3.

Tulane makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Wichita State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Shockers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Colby Rogers is averaging 16.1 points for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

