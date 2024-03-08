Florida visits Vanderbilt following Lawrence’s 23-point performance

Florida Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-22, 3-14 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Florida Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-22, 3-14 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Florida after Tyrin Lawrence scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 93-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores have gone 7-10 at home. Vanderbilt gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Gators have gone 11-6 against SEC opponents. Florida leads the SEC with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 9.7.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Florida allows to opponents. Florida averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Commodores. Lawrence is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 19.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

