Florida State visits Kelly and Georgia Tech

Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 9-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-16, 5-12 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Miles Kelly scored 25 points in Georgia Tech’s 80-76 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-7 at home. Georgia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.5.

The Seminoles have gone 9-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State averages 76.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.2 Georgia Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naithan George is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Jalen Warley is averaging 7.1 points for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

