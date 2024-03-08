Florida State hosts Miami (FL) following Corhen’s 25-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (15-15, 6-13 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-15, 6-13 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-15, 9-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on Miami (FL) after Cameron Corhen scored 25 points in Florida State’s 88-73 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles have gone 9-7 at home. Florida State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-13 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jamir Watkins is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

