Florida International visits UTEP following Hawkins’ 27-point showing

Florida International Panthers (10-19, 5-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (15-15, 6-9 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (10-19, 5-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (15-15, 6-9 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on UTEP after Javaunte Hawkins scored 27 points in Florida International’s 85-83 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Miners are 12-5 in home games. UTEP scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-9 in CUSA play. Florida International averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 6-16 when winning the turnover battle.

UTEP is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Miners.

Arturo Dean is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.