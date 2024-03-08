Florida International visits New Mexico State following Brewer’s 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (10-20, 5-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-18, 6-9 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Florida International Panthers (10-20, 5-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-18, 6-9 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays New Mexico State after Jayden Brewer scored 23 points in Florida International’s 83-76 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 11-3 on their home court. New Mexico State is seventh in the CUSA with 11.0 assists per game led by Jordan Rawls averaging 3.5.

The Panthers are 5-10 in conference play. Florida International gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rawls is averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Arturo Dean is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

