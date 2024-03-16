Florida Gulf Coast tops Central Arkansas 76-47 to win seventh-straight ASUN title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Emani Jefferson scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists to help power Florida…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Emani Jefferson scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists to help power Florida Gulf Coast to a 76-47 win over Central Arkansas in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game Saturday.

Florida Gulf Coast has played in the the conference championship game 13 straight years and are headed to the NCAA tournament for the seventh straight year and 10th time in program history.

The top-seeded Eagles (29-4) took a 21-11 lead after a quarter and extended their lead in each quarter thereafter, aided by 14 made 3-point shots and 21 assists on 27 made baskets.

Jefferson hit 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Dolly Cairns scored 14 points and dished six assists and Uju Ezeudu turned in a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. FGCU was 27 of 65 from the floor (41.5%), including 14 of 44 from long range.

Bree Stephens and Kinley Fisher each scored 11 points to lead Central Arkansas (21-11), which struggled from the field, hitting just 18% of its field goal attempts (18 of 53).

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.