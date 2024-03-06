Florida Atlantic takes down North Texas 80-76

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Johnell Davis had 29 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-76 victory over North Texas on Wednesday night.…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Johnell Davis had 29 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-76 victory over North Texas on Wednesday night.

Davis had five rebounds for the Owls (23-7, 13-4 American Athletic Conference). Nicholas Boyd shot 2 of 4 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Vladislav Goldin had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (16-13, 9-8) with 32 points. North Texas also got 14 points from John Buggs III.

Florida Atlantic used a 10-0 run to come back from a seven-point deficit in the second half. Boyd scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

