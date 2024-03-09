Florida Atlantic hosts Memphis after Jones’ 32-point game

Memphis Tigers (22-8, 11-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (23-7, 13-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Memphis Tigers (22-8, 11-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (23-7, 13-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Florida Atlantic after David Jones scored 32 points in Memphis’ 106-87 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 12-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.3.

The Tigers have gone 11-6 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 7.9 more points per game (80.9) than Florida Atlantic allows (73.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.