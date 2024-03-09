Flanigan and the Ole Miss Rebels host conference foe Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (17-13, 8-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-10, 7-10 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-13, 8-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-10, 7-10 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Texas A&M in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Rebels have gone 14-3 at home. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC with 15.1 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.1.

The Aggies have gone 8-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 73.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 73.3 Ole Miss gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Allen Flanigan is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.