Filipowski, No. 10 Duke Blue Devils take on the Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Duke hosts Virginia in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Blue Devils are 14-2 on their home court. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.2.

The Cavaliers are 12-6 in conference matchups. Virginia has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Duke allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Isaac McKneely averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Reece Beekman is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

