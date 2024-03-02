Filipowski and the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils host conference foe Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 10 Duke and Virginia will play on Saturday.

The Blue Devils are 14-2 on their home court. Duke averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 12-6 in conference play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 5.9.

Duke averages 80.5 points, 21.8 more per game than the 58.7 Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Roach is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Beekman is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

