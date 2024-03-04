FGCU plays in ASUN Tournament against the Queens

Queens Royals (13-18, 7-9 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-17, 8-8 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Queens Royals (13-18, 7-9 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-17, 8-8 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Queens Royals in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 8-8 against ASUN teams, with a 6-9 record in non-conference play. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN with 11.8 assists per game led by Rahmir Barno averaging 2.5.

The Royals are 7-9 against ASUN opponents. Queens has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

FGCU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 9.5 more points per game (80.7) than FGCU allows to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for FGCU.

AJ McKee is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

