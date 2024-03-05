Felton, East Carolina Pirates to visit Phelps, SMU Mustangs

East Carolina Pirates (14-15, 7-9 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Carolina Pirates (14-15, 7-9 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on SMU in AAC action Wednesday.

The Mustangs have gone 13-3 at home. SMU ranks third in the AAC in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Pirates are 7-9 in AAC play. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

SMU’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 68.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the 67.0 SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is shooting 40.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mustangs. Ricardo Wright is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

