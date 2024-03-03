Felton and the East Carolina Pirates visit conference foe North Texas

East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-12, 8-7 AAC) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-12, 8-7 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -8.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Scott and the North Texas Mean Green host RJ Felton and the East Carolina Pirates.

The Mean Green are 10-3 on their home court. North Texas is eighth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 3.0.

The Pirates are 7-8 in AAC play. East Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas’ average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 7.0 more points per game (68.8) than North Texas allows (61.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 18.7 points. Scott is averaging 10.7 points, six rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Felton is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

