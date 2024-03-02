Fairleigh Dickinson visits Council and Wagner

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-16, 8-7 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-14, 7-8 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-16, 8-7 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-14, 7-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Melvin Council Jr. scored 21 points in Wagner’s 70-56 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks have gone 7-4 at home. Wagner is eighth in the NEC scoring 64.3 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Knights have gone 8-7 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 5.0.

Wagner is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Ansley Almonor is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Knights. Moore is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

