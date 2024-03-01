Fairfield visits Marist following Leach’s 21-point game

Fairfield Stags (18-10, 12-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-10, 10-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (18-10, 12-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-10, 10-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Marist Red Foxes after Jalen Leach scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 88-64 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-3 at home. Marist averages 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Stags are 12-5 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Marist is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Red Foxes. Max Allen is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

