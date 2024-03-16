Fairfield Stags and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in MAAC Championship

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (18-13, 14-8 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (22-11, 16-6 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (18-13, 14-8 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (22-11, 16-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -2

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Saint Peter’s meet in the MAAC Championship.

The Stags have gone 16-6 against MAAC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Fairfield has a 9-6 record against teams over .500.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC action is 14-8. Saint Peter’s is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fairfield makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Saint Peter’s averages 65.3 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 70.7 Fairfield gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is averaging 16.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 18 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Corey Washington is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

