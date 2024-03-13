Fairfield Stags and Iona Gaels square off in MAAC Tournament

Iona Gaels (16-16, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (20-11, 14-6 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (16-16, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (20-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays in the MAAC Tournament against Iona.

The Stags have gone 14-6 against MAAC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Fairfield is third in the MAAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Jasper Floyd averaging 4.3.

The Gaels are 11-10 in MAAC play.

Fairfield averages 76.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 70.7 Iona allows. Iona averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 17.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.