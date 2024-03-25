Fairfield squares off against Chicago State in CBI Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (13-18) vs. Fairfield Stags (23-12, 16-7 MAAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Chicago State Cougars (13-18) vs. Fairfield Stags (23-12, 16-7 MAAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Chicago State play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Stags are 16-7 against MAAC opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Jasper Floyd leads the Stags with 6.0 boards.

The Cougars’ record in DI Independent games is 0-0. Chicago State leads the DI Independent with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 2.4.

Fairfield averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 69.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 70.8 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Floyd is averaging 9.3 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 18.5 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 20.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

