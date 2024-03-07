Fairfield plays conference foe Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-11, 12-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-11, 12-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Fairfield in MAAC action Thursday.

The Stags are 9-4 on their home court. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Jasper Floyd paces the Stags with 6.1 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 7-11 against conference opponents. Canisius is second in the MAAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 3.7.

Fairfield averages 76.2 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.4 Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Mitchell is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

