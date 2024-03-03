Live Radio
Faas, Brown propel Kansas City to 71-54 victory over Oral Roberts

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 5:57 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cameron Faas and Jamar Brown scored 14 points apiece to help Kansas City defeat Oral Roberts 71-54 on Sunday.

Faas added six rebounds for the Kangaroos (16-15, 10-6 Summit League), who have won six in a row. Brown sank 6 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer. Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Jailen Bedford scored 18 to lead the Golden Eagles (11-18, 5-11), who have lost seven in a row. Trey Phipps added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

