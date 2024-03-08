Live Radio
Evans scores 37, Jackson State knocks off UAPB 89-84

The Associated Press

March 8, 2024, 12:05 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ken Evans’ 37 points led Jackson State over UAPB 89-84 on Thursday.

Evans had six rebounds for the Tigers (14-16, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chase Adams scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Zeke Cook shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

Joe French led the Golden Lions (13-17, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Kylen Milton added 21 points and two steals for UAPB. Rashad Williams also had 19 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State and UAPB travels to play Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

