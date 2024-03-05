Live Radio
Evans scores 23, Jackson State fends off Prairie View A&M 79-74

The Associated Press

March 5, 2024, 12:02 AM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Ken Evans had 23 points to lead Jackson State to a 79-74 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Evans also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (13-16, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Coltie Young totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Zeke Cook scored 11.

Charles Smith IV scored 19 to lead the Panthers (10-20, 5-12), who have lost six in a row. Javontae Hopkins pitched in with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brian Myles tallied 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

