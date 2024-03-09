Evans leads Jackson State against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-29, 1-16 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (14-16, 10-7 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-29, 1-16 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (14-16, 10-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -17; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Mississippi Valley State after Ken Evans scored 37 points in Jackson State’s 89-84 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Jackson State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Delta Devils are 1-16 against conference opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Jackson State averages 71.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 55.1 points per game, 20.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Jackson State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games.

Rayquan Brown is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.