Evans, Adams rally Jackson State over Mississippi Valley State 68-67

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ken Evans scored 19 points and Chase Adams had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds remaining…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ken Evans scored 19 points and Chase Adams had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds remaining as Jackson State rallied to beat Mississippi Valley State 68-67 on Saturday night.

Evans added nine rebounds for the Tigers (15-16, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O’Neal added 16 points and eight rebounds. Zeke Cook scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting. Adams didn’t score until hitting the game-winner.

The Delta Devils (1-30, 1-17) were led by Donovan Sanders with 20 points, six assists and five steals. Rayquan Brown and Danny Washington added 16 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.