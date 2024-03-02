Enaruna leads Cleveland State against IUPUI after 24-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (6-24, 2-17 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-13, 10-9 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-24, 2-17 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-13, 10-9 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -17; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 69-61 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Vikings have gone 12-3 in home games. Cleveland State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-17 in conference games. IUPUI has a 3-20 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cleveland State averages 76.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.8 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

