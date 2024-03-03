Emejuru leads Siena against Quinnipiac after 30-point outing

Siena Saints (4-24, 3-14 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8, 12-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Siena Saints (4-24, 3-14 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8, 12-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -17; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Giovanni Emejuru scored 30 points in Siena’s 70-68 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Quinnipiac has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Saints have gone 3-14 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks second in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Emejuru averaging 2.8.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Amarri Tice is averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Zek Tekin is averaging nine points for the Saints. Emejuru is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

