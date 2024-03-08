Elon Phoenix and Hampton Pirates meet in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (8-23, 3-15 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (13-18, 6-12 CAA) Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix…

Hampton Pirates (8-23, 3-15 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (13-18, 6-12 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -4; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Hampton in the CAA Tournament.

The Phoenix are 6-12 against CAA opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Elon has a 5-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pirates are 3-15 against CAA teams. Hampton is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Elon’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 73.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 76.0 Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.