Elliott leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Southern Utah after 26-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-21, 4-15 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-24, 2-17 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Southern Utah after Elijah Elliott scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-74 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-8 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunderbirds are 4-15 in conference matchups. Southern Utah has a 1-7 record in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Vaqueros. Daylen Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ford is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 16 points. Zion Young is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

