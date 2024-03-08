Elliott and UT Rio Grande Valley host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-21, 4-15 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-24, 2-17 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-21, 4-15 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-24, 2-17 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Southern Utah after Elijah Elliott scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-74 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-8 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is the top team in the WAC with 12.5 fast break points.

The Thunderbirds are 4-15 in WAC play. Southern Utah is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

