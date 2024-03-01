Elliott and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on conference foe Cal Baptist

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-22, 2-15 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-10 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-22, 2-15 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-10 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Elliott and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on Yvan Ouedraogo and the Cal Baptist Lancers on Saturday.

The Lancers are 10-6 in home games. Cal Baptist is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-15 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Baptist averages 67.8 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 79.9 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 19.2 points. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Elliott is shooting 36.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 64.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

