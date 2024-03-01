Edey leads No. 2 Purdue against Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue hosts the Michigan State Spartans after Zach Edey scored 35 points in Purdue’s 84-76 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-0 in home games. Purdue has a 21-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans have gone 9-8 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is the best team in the Big Ten scoring 15.0 fast break points per game.

Purdue averages 84.8 points, 18.8 more per game than the 66.0 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Purdue gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 62.7% and averaging 23.7 points for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Tyson Walker is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

