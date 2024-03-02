Edey leads No. 2 Purdue against Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue hosts the Michigan State Spartans after Zach Edey scored 35 points in Purdue’s 84-76 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers are 14-0 in home games. Purdue is eighth in college basketball averaging 84.8 points and is shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Spartans are 9-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is the leader in the Big Ten scoring 15.0 fast break points per game.

Purdue makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Michigan State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is scoring 23.7 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Tyson Walker is averaging 18.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.