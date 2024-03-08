Eastern Michigan visits Central Michigan following Butler’s 24-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-17, 6-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (17-13, 11-6 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-17, 6-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (17-13, 11-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -10.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan after Derrick Butler scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 69-63 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas have gone 9-3 at home. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 6-11 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Central Michigan is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Rubio averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Butler is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tyson Acuff is averaging 21.7 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.